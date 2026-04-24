(MIT Technology Review) – The tools may be accurate, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll improve health outcomes.

Or that it is being used, increasingly, in hospitals. Doctors are using AI to help them with notetaking. AI-based tools are trawling through patient records, flagging people who may require certain support or treatments. They are also used to interpret medical exam results and X-rays.

A growing number of studies suggest that many of these tools can deliver accurate results. But there’s a bigger question here: Does using them actually translate into better health outcomes for patients?

We don’t yet have a good answer. (Read More)