A cheap drug used by longevity enthusiasts may have a surprising impact on exercise

(Washington Post via Yahoo!) – The drug, rapamycin, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent organ-transplant rejection in people. But recent studies in yeast, flies and mice showed that relatively low doses of the drug often increase the creatures’ lifespans, prompting many longevity enthusiasts to start using it off-label to extend their lifespans.

The new study, published this month in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, is among the first to look at interactions between rapamycin and exercise. The researchers anticipated rapamycin would enhance the effects of exercise, while also initiating health improvements of its own.

But the results surprised them, said Brad Stanfield, a physician and researcher in Auckland, New Zealand, who led the study. (Read More)