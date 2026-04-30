Chinese Robots Are Flooding America. I Brought One Home.

(Youtube) – The Chinese-made Unitree G1 humanoid robots are making their way into the U.S. And they aren’t just in viral videos but in major tech companies like OpenAI and Nvidia, and top academic institutions. Most arrive through Robostore, a robotics reseller based on Long Island. I went there to watch them come off the pallet, then brought one to my home to see what it could actually do. Are these the future of home robots? A security risk? A Chinese surveillance system on legs? I got answers—and a broken toe.