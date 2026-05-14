(NYT) – The agency’s top food official will step in to the role after Dr. Makary privately said he opposed the administration decision to approve flavored vapes.

Dr. Makary ultimately left over concerns about the administration’s decision to authorize fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, an action he opposed, according to four people familiar with the matter. Dr. Makary told those close to him that he could not in good conscience approve flavored vapes, given their appeal to young people, and would not do something he did not believe in. (Read More)