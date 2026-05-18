Routine vaccines may cut dementia risk—experts have startling hypothesis on how

(Ars Technica) – Vaccines may be training a part of our immune system long thought to be untrainable.

More and more routine vaccines are being linked to lower risks of dementia. Shots against seasonal flu, RSV, tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap), pneumococcal infections, hepatitis A and B, and typhoid have all been linked to lower risks. And one of the strongest connections is from vaccination against shingles, with more data supporting the link still coming in. But as the evidence mounts, scientists continue to puzzle over the pleasant surprise—how are vaccines that target specific pathogens inadvertently shielding our minds from deterioration? (Read More)