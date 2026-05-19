Ebola Raged for Weeks in Congo Before Anyone Raised the Alarm

(NYT) – Early surveillance and testing failed to identify the rare species of Ebola responsible for the current outbreak. An American doctor is among the confirmed cases.

As soon as Ebola was identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda late last week, the severity of the outbreak was clear. There were already hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of suspected deaths.

Shortly after the outbreak was announced, the World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency.

But by then, the virus had already been circulating for weeks. (Read More)