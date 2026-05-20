Could this synthetic egg bring back extinct birds? Researchers urge caution

(Nature) – The de-extinction company Colossal Biosciences says it has developed a key technology for bringing back extinct birds and rescuing endangered ones: an artificial egg.

The device — a 3D-printed lattice shell that protects a transparent silicone membrane — has ‘hatched’ around two dozen chicks. Colossal, based in Dallas, Texas, hopes to use the technology to resurrect the extinct South Island giant moa (Dinornis robustus), a 3-metre-tall New Zealand bird that laid eggs the length of a rugby ball. (Read More)