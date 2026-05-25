How we’re using AI tools to improve psychedelic-drug research

(Nature) – When cognitive scientist Félix Schoeller met Joshua White, the founder of a psychedelic support phone line, at a conference in 2024, they immediately hit it off. The two developed an idea for an artificial-intelligence-powered tool called Lucy, to improve training for people administering psychedelic-assisted therapy. Trained facilitators are needed to assist individuals who are undergoing psychedelic therapy for mental-health conditions. (Read More)