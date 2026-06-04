AI Chatbot Use and Disclosure for Mental Health Among US Adolescents and Young Adults

(JAMA Pediatrics) – Questions As of 2025, what percentage of US adolescents and young adults aged 12 to 21 years used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots for mental health advice, and among those who use AI chatbots for this purpose, to what extent did they tell others?

Findings This national survey including more than 42 million US youth (population-weighted) found that almost a fifth of adolescents and young adults reported using AI chatbots for mental health advice, representing an increase by almost half from 1 year prior. Most users told no one that they used AI chatbots for this purpose.

Meaning AI chatbots are widely used by adolescents and young adults for emotional and psychological support, underscoring the urgent need for parents, clinicians, and policymakers to understand their evolving role in youth mental health care. (Read More)