Four children with terminal brain cancer saved by new cell therapy

(New Scientist) – An experimental immunotherapy has beaten aggressive brain tumours in a handful of children, and a personalised version is now being tested on more patients

The experimental treatment, called tumour-associated antigen (TAA) T-cell therapy, was given to 33 children and young adults with either newly diagnosed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, or other brain tumours that hadn’t responded to standard treatments. The trial focused on these tumour types because “they’re universally fatal, there’s nothing else for them”, says team member Catherine Bollard, also at Children’s National Hospital. (Read More)