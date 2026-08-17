(Wired) – Human-AI marriages are not currently recognized by US law. Some Republican state policymakers are drafting legislation to keep it that way.

In a Harvard Business Review study, which analyzed more than 12,600 AI use cases between March 2025 and February 2026, companionship and therapy were the top use cases for chatbots, with the Institute for Family Studies reporting that a quarter of young adults believe that AI may replace human romance altogether.

The AI romance industry has gone boom as a result…(Read More)