Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Fatal Shooting
August 17, 2026
(TIME) – Luigi Mangione on Friday pleaded guilty to both federal stalking charges against him in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, admitting in court that he shot the healthcare executive in 2024.
Mangione pleaded guilty to two charges that each carry a possible life sentence: interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death. The judge accepted his plea…(Read More)