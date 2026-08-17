(WYSO) – Tadalafil – better known by its brand name Cialis – is one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for erectile dysfunction.

But in some biohacking and wellness circles, it’s increasingly being repurposed for an entirely different reason.

Online clinics and influential figures are promoting it as a kind of all-purpose longevity drug – delivering benefits for the cardiovascular system, brain and even athletic performance.

The drugs aren’t approved for preventing heart attack and stroke, let alone for extending life. (Read More)