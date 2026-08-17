Why Aging May Be a Program, Not a Breakdown

(Quanta) – By deciphering the molecular signatures of millions of mouse cells, Junyue Cao has found that aging is not haphazard wear and tear but rather a “remodeling of the cell society.”

The idea makes a lot of sense, but according to the cell biologist Junyue Cao, it’s inaccurate. Far from a random but linear process of wear and tear, he argues, aging is a stepwise, programmed, orderly affair. “The destruction of the system is programmed at a very early stage,” said Cao, who heads the Laboratory of Single-Cell Genomics and Population Dynamics at Rockefeller University. Using technology that offers a systemwide view of the aging process in mice, Cao has outlined discrete stages of aging, akin to those of embryonic development, that are defined by changes in molecular signals and specific cell populations. In humans, the process likely begins before age 30. (Read More)