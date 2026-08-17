Meta Patents AI Glasses to Use Facial Recognition to Identify People, Make Highlight Reels of Your Dinner Party
August 17, 2026
(404 Media) – A new Meta patent published Thursday says a system, like its AI glasses, would use facial recognition to identify people, create a series of video clips, then provide you with a highlight reel of your night.
The patent gives new, granular insight into what Meta may be planning around its highly controversial push into facial recognition in combination with its AI glasses, which have already been widely lauded as “pervert glasses.” (Read More)