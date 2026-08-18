The Powerful Chinese AI Model Experts Warned About—and Waited for—Is Here

(Wired) – Z.ai’s latest AI model release could help companies secure their systems—or find its way into the hands of hackers.

It’s now even easier to find—and exploit—vulnerabilities in computer systems using AI.

Last Friday, the Chinese AI company Z.ai announced a powerful open-weight model that it says is capable of automating cutting-edge coding and cybersecurity tasks almost as well as the best publicly available models from Anthropic and OpenAI.

The new model, GLM 5.3, could be a gift for companies looking to secure their systems against attacks, providing a cheaper way to scan for hidden bugs and other weaknesses. (Read More)