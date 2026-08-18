Heat Deaths in a ‘Cold’ Country Are a Warning to the Rest of Europe

(NYT) – A June heat wave in Belgium and neighboring countries exposed a lethal lack of readiness. That’s a risk as another wave hits Europe.

Seniors died in stifling apartments. Emergency calls were left on hold. Doctors treated an onslaught of people sick from heat, sometimes in wards without air-conditioning.

These are scenes that played out in Belgium, one of the world’s wealthiest nations, on a recent summer weekend. They are also a warning to Europe.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, yet large parts remain ill prepared. (Read More)