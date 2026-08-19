The Most Dangerous Diagnosis in a Heat Wave

(Wired) – People with schizophrenia face a perfect storm of dangers on a hotter planet.

The root cause of these deaths isn’t just the stigma, social isolation, and lack of decent housing that often accompany life with schizophrenia; nor is it merely the disorganized thinking, altered perceptions, and paranoia that can be symptoms of the disorder.

It’s all of those things—plus an invisible, less popularly understood set of physiological factors that have little to do with behavior.

The bodies of people with schizophrenia, especially those on medication, simply regulate temperature very differently than others do. (Read More)