Bryan Johnson’s Blueprint for a 150-Year Life: Is It Worth It?

(NYT) – The tech mogul is trying to design the blueprint for defying death.

For my final episode as host of “Interesting Times,” I wanted a fitting finale — a conversation that encapsulates the ambition of this show: examining how seemingly radical ideas are steadily entering the mainstream of American politics, technology and culture. Few ideas are as radical as the hope of dramatic life extension and the quest to live forever.

My guest today thinks he can outrun death. (Read More)