Teachers Warn That Students Are Losing the Ability to Think as They Lean on AI for Everything

(Futurism) – “If writing is thinking, then any part of the struggle that is outsourced to technology amounts to relinquishing some freedom to perceive.”

Students across the country are using AI models to complete assignments and write entire essays. Some of this constitutes cheating, but in many cases schools are allowing students to make some use of AI tools.

This is a slippery slop[e]. As some experts argue, any intrusion of automation into the writing process isn’t just threatening students’ composition skills, but their entire ability to think. (Read More)