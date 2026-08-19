Costco Sells Vacations, Gas and, Soon, Medicare Plans

(WSJ) – In some markets, the retailer’s insurance products will integrate pharmacy, vision and hearing benefits

The warehouse chain plans a limited rollout of Costco-branded Medicare plans, working with SCAN Group, a nonprofit insurer. Nationally, Medicare is a more than $600 billion business for insurers, but the two companies said they would start by selling their jointly named Medicare Advantage products in two states, and a Medicare supplement in a third. (Read More)