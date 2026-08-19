Moderna’s Road to a Cancer Vaccine

(WSJ) – Moderna got a shot in the arm Wednesday after reporting that its personalized melanoma vaccine succeeded, in a large late-stage trial, at preventing cancer from coming back in high-risk patients. Investors cheered, as the company’s stock soared 177%. But that’s nothing next to the returns to cancer patients from an mRNA breakthrough.

Moderna has been working on its experimental cancer vaccines with Merck for a decade. Because of those efforts, it was able during the pandemic to adapt its mRNA platform quickly to develop a Covid shot. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna’s mRNA vaccines for the flu and RSV as well. (Read More)