(Nature) – Massive genomic newborn-screening studies are under way all over the globe. But questions about scalability, feasibility and net benefit remain.

BabyScreen+ is just one of dozens of initiatives around the globe that is assessing the feasibility of expanded genomic newborn screening. Early results have shown that these approaches can flag treatable conditions that aren’t covered by conventional newborn screening, which checks for up to a few dozen conditions. If the trials prove successful more broadly, genome sequencing could revolutionize current practices for newborn screening, providing in-depth information about a range of deadly and debilitating conditions, including some cancers. (Read More)