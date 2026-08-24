Surrogacy Is Getting Weird

(WSJ) – Dozens of American babies commissioned by Chinese billionaires, felony charges, embryo mix-ups and more.

Reproductive medicine now resembles science fiction—parents picking an embryo based on an IQ prediction or ordering a baby from abroad like a pair of custom sneakers. That we can make these decisions doesn’t mean we should. As suspicion toward surrogacy on pro-life or national security grounds grows, states might attempt to curb the practice. Florida has already limited the ability of some foreigners to hire American surrogates. No amount of sensible regulation can fully fix the conflict at the heart of surrogacy. After all, how do you ethically buy a baby? (Read More)