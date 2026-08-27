Lack of sleep may cause anxiety by making us less adaptable to threats

August 27, 2026

a man sleeping at his desk

(New Scientist) – People who were deprived of sleep overnight didn’t seem to adapt to being in a potentially threatening space, which may help explain the link between a lack of shuteye and anxiety

We often feel more anxious and stressed when we are tired, and scientists may have partly uncovered why. A lack of shuteye may make it harder for our brain to adapt to new, potentially threatening environments, keeping us in a hyperalert state. This might have been an advantage for our ancient human ancestors, who were more vulnerable to predators, but may be less useful in our modern world. (Read More)

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