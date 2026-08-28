How tech-enhanced sleep could improve rest but erode privacy

(Nature) – Technologies that promise better-than-usual sleep could improve people’s performance and health but also turn the need for rest into an auditable obligation. Ethical norms and regulations are needed.

As employers learn more about the productivity and safety costs of inadequate rest, might lack of sleep be treated as a sackable offence? And, if sleep can be enhanced to give workers wakeful benefits that go beyond those of a conventional night’s rest, might employers expect people to take such measures? These questions are not far-fetched.

Early attempts by companies to manage the risks from their employees’ poor sleep have already tested legal and ethical boundaries. (Read More)