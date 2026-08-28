‘Perfectly fine with my body’: Danish PM blasts plastic surgeon’s beauty advice

(NBC News) – Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s second female prime minister, is one of Europe’s longest-serving and most experienced leaders.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is fed up with getting unsolicited beauty advice.

The 48-year-old wrote Monday on Instagram that she had just returned home from a trip to Ukraine, where she was exposed to air raid sirens in the ongoing war, only to find a message by a plastic surgeon offering to “fix that little spot on your nose.” (Read More)