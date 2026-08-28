Lab supply companies have been selling antibodies using manipulated images

(Ars Technica) – Image changes that would get a paper retracted are widespread among suppliers.

Antibodies play a central role in your body’s immune defense. But they’re also nearly ubiquitous in biological research, being essential for several widely used lab techniques. While some researchers need to go through the process of producing their own antibodies, antibodies to many key proteins are commercially available and can be ordered for overnight delivery.

In May, however, Reese Richardson, a post-doc at Northwestern University, discovered that some of the images used to demonstrate how these antibodies performed in lab experiments had been subject to image manipulation…(Read More)