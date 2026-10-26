Gumming Together Long Strips of Words

(Plough) – Can you skip ahead to higher order tasks without cultivating the intellectual habits necessary to be a good thinker and writer?

What is it really that is lost by letting AI compose assignments, essays, and academic papers for us? Are those with reservations about AI just a twenty-first century version of the curmudgeons from the last century who resisted giving up their typewriters for word processors? If those with instinctive unease related to AI are to be taken seriously, we need to carefully define what is uniquely human about creative and intellectual endeavors – and therefore, persuasively demonstrate what important things we will lose if we surrender these things to the thinking machines. (Read More)