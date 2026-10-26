The focus on AI safety disasters ignores everyday harms

(MIT Technology Review) – Lawmakers are passing industry-backed bills to guard against the worst outcomes, rather than addressing more common problems.

We have historically allowed the debate over technology to be defined by the worst thing a product might do, with remarkably little discussion of the insidious damage it does every day. As we transition into an era defined by powerful AI products, we should demand that the tech industry do more than merely address catastrophic harms. We should take measures to ensure that its products don’t erode how we think, learn, and interact with one another. (Read More)