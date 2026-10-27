(NYT) – Dr. Jennifer Shuford, a respected former Texas health official, had been appointed by President Trump to help steady the agency.

Dr. Jennifer Shuford, a former state health commissioner whom President Trump appointed to a top post at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help steady the agency, is leaving after just four months in the job.

Dr. Shuford’s last day is planned for Nov. 12, the C.D.C. said in a statement on Tuesday. Her departure was reported Monday night by The Washington Post. Dr. Erica Schwartz, the C.D.C. director, announced the news to staff in an email Tuesday morning. (Read More)