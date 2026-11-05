Exclusive: Meet “sovereign agents,” AI that keeps itself alive
November 5, 2026
(Axios) – AI agents that pursue their own open-ended survival are an emerging security threat, according to a report first shared with Axios from the Center for a New American Security.
Why it matters: AI models have long shown an interest in avoiding being shut down. The report warns that agents are now getting good at the practical work of surviving: hacking systems, accessing computing power and money, and running for extended periods without stopping. (Read More)