The unique heart disease risk factors women face in each stage of life

(WaPo) – A new trio of reports from major medical societies outlines how female life stages can uniquely shape heart health. Experts break down what women need to know.

Heart disease has long been known to look different in women than in men, sometimes having distinct triggers or not-so-typical symptoms — all of which threaten timely diagnosis and treatment. What researchers are increasingly learning is that differences between the sexes on this frontcan occur well before a cardiac event strikes. In fact, risk factors can take root as early as the first menstrual period and shift alongside key stages in a woman’s life, from pregnancy to menopause. (Read More)