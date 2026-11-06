Cyberattack Hits French Blood Bank Site but No Blood Products Are Compromised
November 6, 2026
(U.S. News & World Report) – French authorities say a cyberattack on several blood banks tried to raise temperatures to dangerous levels but was stopped before causing damage
The incident comes after supermarkets in a number of European countries reported this week that their fridges and freezers warmed up after they were remotely taken over, resulting in tons of spoiled food at a total cost of millions of dollars (euros). (Read More)