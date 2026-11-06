As Hormone Use Increases, Some Doctors Warn Slight Cancer Risk Is Being Overlooked

(NYT) – Doctors said that women should receive treatment for menopause symptoms, but need accurate information about the drugs.

Doctors now recommend starting use within 10 years of menopause and before turning 60 in order to protect women from the heart disease risks. Women today can also use newer hormone formulations that doctors believe are associated with less risk for breast cancer than the older drugs. But there is still a dearth of good data about long-term safety with regards to breast cancer, a message some experts worry is not being conveyed. (Read More)