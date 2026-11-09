Free Chinese AI Models Are Getting Scary Good at Hacking

(Wired) – An experiment in which AI models were asked to break into simulated networks showed the hacking skills of DeepSeek and GLM to be not far behind OpenAI’s most advanced cyber model, which isn’t public.

Open-weight artificial intelligence models are now almost as capable of hacking into computer networks as the best closed ones, according to new research that heralds a much-anticipated turning point in the cybersecurity landscape. (Read More)