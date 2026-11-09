Her Death From Dengue May Signal That the Disease Is Here to Stay

(NYT) – In the past, Americans were infected with dengue after being bitten by mosquitoes while traveling. But now, most of the current transmission is from local mosquitoes.

Gay Small got dengue from a mosquito bite, probably from one of her daily walks. She is so far the only fatality among hundreds of people in Florida who have been sickened in a dengue outbreak that scientists and public health officials are struggling to understand. The size of the outbreak, they say, indicates that dengue may be making a comeback in the continental United States at a level not seen for many decades. (Read More)