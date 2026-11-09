Apps for Caregivers Get a Dose of AI, but That Might Not Be Enough

(Wired) – The apps and platforms that help family caregivers manage their loved ones’ needs are becoming more capable, but the broader issue of caregivers’ well-being remains unsolved.

According to AARP, in 2025, an estimated 63 million Americans cared for adults or children with a medical condition or disability. On average, these caregivers spend up to 27 hours per week providing care.

This caregiver crisis, where so many Americans provide ongoing, complex care and, as a result, endure poor health, financial strain, and isolation, is worsening as caregivers need more support and better systems.

Helpfully, to lighten the mental load, caregiver apps are aimed at families who are supporting seniors, children, or anyone with a diagnosis that needs regular management. (Read More)