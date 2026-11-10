(Wired) – The risk of nuclear catastrophe is real, as is the fallout of the China–US domination game (hi there, spies). But no need to panic about Skynet.

Is any of this real? On the one hand, from my desk as a Silicon Valley correspondent, I often hear that workers in the AI labs are stunned by the advancements they’re seeing. On the other, the end of humanity seems extremely far-fetched. Amid the hyperbolic discourse, whose views can we trust?

So WIRED set out to compile a guide to AI safety—a set of ideas that rewire our collective thinking around what safety really means and how it should work. I spoke with a panel of experts across disciplines, asking each of them: Is the world going to end? Once that was covered, I grilled them on the biggest risks they think we’re facing. (Read More)