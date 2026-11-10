Some people are resistant to dementia — here’s what their genes can teach us

(Nature) – For years, researchers have studied people with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s and other dementias. They might have even more to learn from those who don’t get the disease.

The ravages of age touch us all — some more lightly than others. Geneticist Henne Holstege wanted to study people with a particular superpower: those resistant to neurodegeneration, despite their age or their genes putting them at high risk.

At first, she struggled to get funders interested. “For five years, all my grants were rejected,” she recalls. “Each time was a cup of poison.” (Read More)