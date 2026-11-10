(NPR) – “It was a mess, it was chaos, and that continued for almost seven, eight days. Without (cell) network, without electricity,” recalls a surgeon in Ethiopia.

On September 24, a two-year ceasefire between rebels and the Ethiopian government began to collapse. As injured people streamed in from the countryside, this surgeon and his colleagues treated as many as they could at a hospital in Mekele, the capital city of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. Fearing repercussions for treating rebel fighters, the surgeon asked NPR not to publish his name.

“The whole emergency (room) was flooded with war trauma patients,” he recalls. “The floors were all filled up, there was no place to step.” (Read More)