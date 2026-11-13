Synchron Pauses Trials of Its Brain Implant Due to Performance Issues

(Wired) – After its latest device struggled to perform, brain-computer interface startup Synchon halted clinical trials. The company says it will upgrade the implant’s hardware and is at work on a new device.

Brain implant company Synchron has paused clinical trials of its second-generation device after it failed to perform as expected in initial study participants, WIRED has learned.

The Brooklyn-based startup, a competitor to Elon Musk’s Neuralink, is also undergoing a restructuring, which includes eliminating jobs and scaling back its footprint in New York while building up a team in San Diego to support the development of an entirely new device. (Read More)