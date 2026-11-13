(NYT) – The concept of corrigibility was popularized over a decade ago by Nate Soares, the president of the A.I. safety nonprofit Machine Intelligence Research Institute, and his colleagues. But so far, it has received less attention and research than the overlapping field of “alignment” — teaching an A.I. to adhere to humanity’s ethical and moral boundaries. Corrigibility, Soares says, “is not about making your A.I. good. It’s about making your A.I. the sort of thing that won’t get out of control and kill everybody if you messed up on the other alignment parts.” (Read More)