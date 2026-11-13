Younger workers are hiding AI usage from bosses as they try to hold on to jobs

(Techradar) – The use of AI in the workplace is increasing – whether it has been officially mandated or otherwise – and some groups of employees are finding it increasingly challenging.

Research into AI use by Imperial College London’s new Imperial Lifelong Learning division has found that over one third of the Gen Z cohort (35%) feel dishonest for using AI. Additionally, over a quarter (26%) feel that their colleagues or managers will be disappointed. (Read More)