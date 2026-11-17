(The Dispatch) – Trauma can, in fact, affect your physical health. But it’s more complicated than influencers say.

When I first read The Body Keeps the Score, it felt like a revelation: I’d wished that I’d had those insights while I was in my medical training to help me understand and help my patients who had been traumatized. Those patients often acted in ways that sabotaged their own wellness, and van der Kolk’s book was helpful in understanding those frustrations. They often had chronic pain and other difficult-to-treat conditions that seemed to obviously be the result of emotional pain manifesting as physical symptoms. I drew on The Body Keeps the Score as I taught medical learners and helped start a mental health clinic in rural Africa.

Over time, though, as I read more of the scientific literature, I saw that van der Kolk was presenting one side of a complex debate rather than sharing a balanced perspective on the research around trauma. (Read More)