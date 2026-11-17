(WSJ) – It requires us to assist patients who want suicide and to falsify death certificates.

Now, New York is trying to change how we care—by forcing Catholics to help people kill themselves through what legislators have euphemistically named the Medical Aid in Dying Act. While the law offers the pretense of a religious exemption, the state still demands that healthcare providers counsel their dying patients about what the state believes are the benefits of assisted suicide.

Some Catholic facilities, including the Carmelite Sisters’ convent in Hartsdale, have been told that they will have no religious exemption at all. And even the institutions that do manage to receive the condescending gift of a state-issued exemption are still required to be complicit in the act of suicide. (Read More)