(WSJ) – After years of suffering from perplexing symptoms, I turned to AI—and finally got answers to the complex condition my doctors had overlooked

By the time I asked Google’s AI Mode about my own health, I wasn’t so much desperate as I was curious whether it might be able to surface something my numerous doctors had overlooked—like a mild hormonal imbalance.

What I couldn’t have predicted was that AI would send me on a monthslong medical mission highlighting a contrast between the technology’s ability to connect dots and the advice I’d received from providers over the years—or that I’d find myself considering major surgery. (Read More)