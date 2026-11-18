(Nature) – Current gene-editing treatments require removal of a participant’s cells — a complex and costly approach.

A pioneering therapy that edits genes inside a recipient’s body continues to be effective four years after treatment, according to data released by its developer, Intellia Therapeutics.

The therapy, named lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z), was designed to treat one form of a genetic condition that can cause episodes of painful and potentially dangerous swelling in the throat and other parts of the body. Lonvo-z deploys the CRISPR–Cas9 gene-editing system to disable the gene that produces prekallikrein, a protein made in the liver that promotes blood-vessel leakage. (Read More)