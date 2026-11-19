(Washington Post) – Now researchers are racing to measure the skills necessary for the future.

The mystery test, published in August in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, is part of a new generation of deceptively simple experiments designed to measure qualities of the mind that traditional intelligence tests can miss.

The effort comes amid long-standing concerns that conventional test results can reflect socioeconomic and cultural advantages — and at a time when artificial intelligence can produce many of the answers those tests reward in seconds.

Lucca, who directs the school’s Emerging Minds Lab, said education needs to prepare children for “the problems they don’t know exist yet.” (Read More)