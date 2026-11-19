(NYT) – The United States has lost its measles-elimination status, signaling the return of a virus that can cause lasting health consequences.

The return of measles is bad in the obvious ways — its direct toll in misery, deaths and societal costs — and bad also in more complicated ways, because measles is such a tricky virus. Some scientists have noted that it presents several paradoxes, reflecting weird intricacies of its biology. Two of those are of special interest.

First paradox: A case of measles (assuming the person survives it) generates lifelong immunity against the measles virus, but it can also suppress the person’s existing immunity to other infectious diseases. Scientists have called this suppression “immune amnesia.” (Read More)